Every one of the workers at a Tuffnells Parcels Express depot in Rogerstone was made redundant when the firm entered administration earlier this week.

The job losses were described as a “devastating news to all those workers and their families, who are in this situation due to no fault of their own”.

The end of Tuffnells is the third major setback in a month for Gwent’s workforce, following the closure of Tillery Valley Foods in Abertillery and the announcement Avara Foods in Abergavenny would soon shut.

The Welsh Government has been urged to step in and support Tuffnells workers, but economy minister Vaughan Gething has warned of “difficulty” in doing so because “there was no contact from the company to us, at any point, to indicate it was in distress, so we found out [about it] when the announcement was actually made that administrators were appointed”.

“We're looking to work with the administrators to make sure that there's clear advice and understanding of the support that the Welsh Government can provide, for example, through our ReAct Plus programme or our Communities for Work Plus programme and, potentially, links through Careers Wales, to help people find alternative work,” Mr Gething said. “We also have a constructive relationship with the Department for Work and Pensions as well and about the sort of support they may be able to provide.”

However, coordinating the government response has been made more difficult because “we don't understand there to be a recognised union” at the Tuffnells depot in Rogerstone or nationally, Mr Gething added.

“That then means that workers are needing to be organised after the event,” he explained. “I think it makes it even more important that there's direct contact with both the administrators' office and, indeed, as I say, through co-ordinating local officials,”

Jayne Bryant, whose Senedd constituency includes the Rogerstone depot, said “all of the 75 workers there have been made redundant”.

The “suddenness” of Tuffnells’ collapse “seems particularly cruel” and comes “in what is already an extremely difficult year for many”, she added, before calling for assurances “that support will be mobilised for the workforce so that they're given the best advice in terms of possible connections to other employers and opportunities for training”.

Delyth Jewell, a Senedd member for the Gwent area, echoed the concerns about the closure of the Tuffnells depot, which she called “another bitter blow for the region I represent, which comes on the back of hundreds of job losses at Tillery Valley Foods and Avara Foods”.