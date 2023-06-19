Tui will open its largest cruise store in the UK and its largest high street agency in Wales in Cwmbran Square, next to Starbucks on Friday, June 23.

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Travis George from Cwmbran will attend the official opening of the store at 9.30am, alongside a representative from Cardiff Airport.

Travis George (Image: ITV/Youtube)

Those looking for holiday deals will be pleased to hear that the store will post daily top deals on their Facebook.

The manager of the Cwmbran store is the current Celebrity Cruise wellbeing champion and is known on TikTok as the cruise boss, staff at the branch have over 300 years of travel experience, according to Tui.

The Cwmbran Centre has become a hub for new business, last year the shopping enjoyed a bumper year as 17 new tenants opened at the retail site.