Police announced officers were no longer probing the incident after concluding their enquiries.

A horse was allegedly shot at with what was believed to have been an air rifle by an unknown person, near a Coed Mawr Forest sign in Pentre Tai Road, between Rogerstone and Rhiwderin, last month.

The force had initially sought a group of people reportedly travelling in the area at the time of the incident, who it believed may have been able to assist with officers' enquiries.

"We issued an appeal after receiving a report that a horse was shot at by an unknown person at around 5pm on Monday, May 1, in Rhiwderin, Newport," a spokesperson for Gwent Police told the Argus this week.

"Officers have now concluded their enquiries and are no longer investigating."

The spokesperson added: "Reports of this nature are taken extremely seriously by Gwent Police but, on this occasion and after undertaking a detailed investigation, we will not be taking any further action."

The Argus understands the case could be reopened if further lines of enquiry become available to the police.

The police reference number for this reported incident is 2300139976.