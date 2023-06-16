The appointment of administrators to Tuffnells Parcels Express put around 2,200 jobs under threat across the UK, including in Rogerstone where it has since been reported all 75 workers were made redundant.

The government has been urged to step in and support those affected, including by finding new job opportunities for laid-off Tuffnells staff, similar to those hit by the shutting down of a food factory in Abertillery last month.

Stagecoach South Wales has now announced it would offer interviews to staff affected by the end of Tuffnells and the closure of the depot near Newport.

The bus firm said it had driver vacancies in Torfaen, Merthyr Tydfil, Caerphilly, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Aberdare "with immediate starts available".

Roles are available for drivers with existing PCV licences and for those looking to start out - training is paid for, the firm added.

"We understand what a difficult time this must be for those facing redundancy and want to welcome all Tuffnells employees to apply for vacancies at Stagecoach," said Martin Gibbon, managing director of Stagecoach South Wales.

"As a bus operator transporting millions of passengers every day, we are able to offer applicants a secure job with a great team and excellent rates of pay.

"Applications will be processed quickly by our operating teams with the aim of helping people get back into work as soon as possible."

Vacancies and application forms can be viewed on the Stagecoach website.