TWO-TIME Oscar-winning actress and former Labour MP Glenda Jackson has died aged 87.
The veteran actor " died peacefully” after a brief illness at, her agent has confirmed.
Jackson won two Oscars, her first for best actress in 1970 for Women In Love and again three years later for A Touch Of Class.
Her agent Lionel Larner told the PA news agency: “Glenda Jackson, two-time Academy Award-winning actress and politician died peacefully at her home in Blackheath London this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side.
“She recently completed filming The Great Escaper in which she co-starred with Michael Caine.”
The actor had a very successful career, which included two Emmy Awards and a Tony, along with her two Oscars.
However, she had previously said she never had any interest in the social and glamorous aspects of the industry.
Jackson gave up acting and moved towards politics more than a quarter of a century ago and served as a Labour MP for 23 years.
In 1992 she was elected as the Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate and served as a junior transport minister from 1997 to 1999 during Sir Tony Blair’s government.
Jackson stood down as MP at the 2015 general election and returned to acting.
She won a Bafta for best actress in 2019 for her role in Elizabeth Is Missing, which followed the story of a woman suffering from dementia.
