The crash on the A467, near Crumlin involved a motorbike, no other vehicles were involved.

The rider, a 27-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Gwent Police received a report of a crash on the A467 at around 7pm yesterday, Wednesday, June 14.

The Welsh Air Ambulance attended alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Gwent Police officers.

The incident caused the A467 to be closed in both directions from Texaco Garage in Crumlin to Pantside, officers advised those travelling at the time to find alternative routes.

The road reopened at around 10.45pm last night.