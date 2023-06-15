A MAN has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an air ambulance was called to the scene of a crash in Caerphilly.
The crash on the A467, near Crumlin involved a motorbike, no other vehicles were involved.
The rider, a 27-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Gwent Police received a report of a crash on the A467 at around 7pm yesterday, Wednesday, June 14.
The Welsh Air Ambulance attended alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Gwent Police officers.
The incident caused the A467 to be closed in both directions from Texaco Garage in Crumlin to Pantside, officers advised those travelling at the time to find alternative routes.
The road reopened at around 10.45pm last night.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here