But Timothy Dallimore, 49, was exchanging in “increasingly sinister and sexual” messages not with a young teenager called Chloe, but an undercover police officer.

The defendant, from Tredegar, was a convicted paedophile who was also using wiping and encryption software to cover his tracks.

Dallimore was openly defying the terms of a sexual harm prevention order imposed for committing similar offences in 2019.

Marian Lewis, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court the defendant had discussed performing “digital and oral penetration” with “Chloe” during numerous chats between March 8 and March 21.

Dallimore, of Church Street, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

He appeared in court via video link from Parc Prison in Bridgend.

Hilary Roberts, mitigating, asked for his client to be spared jail so that he could continue to be rehabilitated in the community.

“The defendant is very anxious to stop this behaviour,” he said.

“There is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation and he is genuinely remorseful.

“This case does not involve an actual victim.

“He’s already spent two months in custody.”

Mr Roberts added: “The defendant has been in custody for the first time ever and it has had quite an effect on him.

“He lives a fairly isolated life and lost his job as a result of the previous conviction.”

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Dallimore: “On March 8 you were made aware of her age and you told her that it really didn't matter because you were only chatting.

“But from there the content of the chat turned increasingly sinister and increasingly sexual.”

The judge added: “You said that you would love to see her in ‘a cute uniform’ and you asked her to show you her knickers.

“You again asked her for pictures of her legs or pictures of her in her underwear.

“On March 21, the last of the communications, you asked to see her in a swimsuit.

“This case involves grooming, a degree of planning and there was a significant disparity in your age and that of ‘Chloe’ who you though was 13.”

Dallimore was jailed for three years and will have to register as a sex offender indefinitely.

He was also made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.