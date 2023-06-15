Pride Cymru is a volunteer-led charity that works to promote the elimination of discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation, gender, race, religion or ability.

The group says it is committed to campaigning for equality while recognising and celebrating the contributions made by LGBT+ people in society.

Pride Cymru’s Big Weekend - which in 2023 will be held in and around Cardiff Castle on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18 - has become a "family-friendly community event" which enables groups to come together and find out more about one another and the matters that affect the LGBT+ community.

When is the Pride Cymru 2023 parade?





The Pride Cymru parade will be held on Saturday, June 17.

It begins at 11am on Castle Street in Cardiff.

Pride Cymru 2023 parade route

The Pride Cymru Parade will start at 11am on Castle Street.

It will move along High Street, St Mary Street, back into the Hayes and onto St. John Street.

It will then move along Queen Street, up Park Place, back along Greyfriars Road and onto Kingsway.

Before finishing back on Castle Street.

Road closures in Cardiff for the Pride Cymru

As a result of the Pride Cymru parade on Saturday (June 17) there will be a number of road closures in place in the Cardiff City Centre.

The following roads will be closed for the Pride Cymru events taking place on Saturday:

Between 6am and 10.30pm

Castle Street - from its junction with Westgate Street

Duke Street

Kingsway - to the junction with North Road

Access for buses will be permitted exiting Greyfriars Road.

Between 8am and 2.30pm

High Street

Saint Mary Street

Wood Street

Central Square

Cowbridge Road East (to its junction with Cathedral Road)

Westgate Street

Quay Street

Guildhall Place

Golate

Park Street

Havelock Street

Scott Road

Mill Lane

The Hayes

Saint John Street

Queen Street

Park Place

Greyfriars Road (from its junction with Boulevard De Nantes through to Kingsway)

For up-to-date travel information visit the Traffic Wales website or @TrafficWalesS on Twitter and/or Facebook.