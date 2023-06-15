Pride Cymru returns to Cardiff this weekend and will once again feature its popular parade which will result in a number of road closures.
Pride Cymru is a volunteer-led charity that works to promote the elimination of discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation, gender, race, religion or ability.
The group says it is committed to campaigning for equality while recognising and celebrating the contributions made by LGBT+ people in society.
Pride Cymru’s Big Weekend - which in 2023 will be held in and around Cardiff Castle on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18 - has become a "family-friendly community event" which enables groups to come together and find out more about one another and the matters that affect the LGBT+ community.
When is the Pride Cymru 2023 parade?
The Pride Cymru parade will be held on Saturday, June 17.
It begins at 11am on Castle Street in Cardiff.
Pride Cymru 2023 parade route
The Pride Cymru Parade will start at 11am on Castle Street.
It will move along High Street, St Mary Street, back into the Hayes and onto St. John Street.
It will then move along Queen Street, up Park Place, back along Greyfriars Road and onto Kingsway.
Before finishing back on Castle Street.
Road closures in Cardiff for the Pride Cymru
As a result of the Pride Cymru parade on Saturday (June 17) there will be a number of road closures in place in the Cardiff City Centre.
The following roads will be closed for the Pride Cymru events taking place on Saturday:
Between 6am and 10.30pm
- Castle Street - from its junction with Westgate Street
- Duke Street
- Kingsway - to the junction with North Road
Access for buses will be permitted exiting Greyfriars Road.
Between 8am and 2.30pm
- High Street
- Saint Mary Street
- Wood Street
- Central Square
- Cowbridge Road East (to its junction with Cathedral Road)
- Westgate Street
- Quay Street
- Guildhall Place
- Golate
- Park Street
- Havelock Street
- Scott Road
- Mill Lane
- The Hayes
- Saint John Street
- Queen Street
- Park Place
- Greyfriars Road (from its junction with Boulevard De Nantes through to Kingsway)
For up-to-date travel information visit the Traffic Wales website or @TrafficWalesS on Twitter and/or Facebook.
