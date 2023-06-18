James Trigg, 32, starts his epic challenge on June 20 when he will run each day from his Monmouthshire home to the Grange.

His wife, Shelley, 35, a primary school teacher, said: "I went into hospital to have an elective Caesarean at 39 weeks and 10 minutes after Max was born the midwife said she was worried about his breathing.

"He had swallowed a lot of fluid and we were told he would probably spend about 72 in the NICU - but he spent 10 days there and the fluid has caused scarring on his lungs.

"When he was in the NICU he received life saving intervention and all the staff supported us. The nurses and doctors were incredible. We are forever grateful and wanted to give something back.

Max the day he was born

"After the birth I was in high dependency and didn't get to see Max until he was three days old. It was so hard."

"Max will be two on June 30 and is thriving. He is loving life."

James, who works in event sales, has been in training all year and has so far raised more than £900. The family hope to beat it's £1,000 target by the end of the challenge.

Shelley said: "James decided he wanted to do something back when Max was about six months old but he wanted to train properly so he will be doing his 10 runs and finishing them the day before Max's second birthday.

"He has run a few half marathons before but nothing like this. He is training very hard. In the warm weather he has gone out at 6am to train or waited until later on at night.

James, Shelly, and Max, at three days old. Shelly said: "When I met Max (three days old) as I was poorly in high dependency and couldn't visit him."

"He will be running the same route every day. And will be joined by other runners on some of the days - my dad will be running with him one day."

Shelley, who works at Stoke Lodge Primary School in Bradley Stoke, said: "We are all so proud of James and what he is doing. This is a real challenge for him."

The couple also have a five-year-old son, Sebastian.

On James' JustGiving page he said: "For any parent the first hours with your newborn child are so precious, so many emotions charging through your body. Within an hour of Max being born he was whisked off to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for support with his breathing.

"The coming days were such a torrid time of emotions, constant checking of monitors, continuous beeping of life saving machines, willing your child to get better, improve their stats to bring them home and begin life properly.

Shelley, Sebastian, James and Max this summer

"If not for the brilliant work by the doctors and nurses at the NICU at the Grange Hospital, Max may have not been so lucky to come home.

"The endless advice, support, guidance and patience shown to us by all the staff helping us get through what should be a great moment in life, will not be forgotten.

"Max spent 10 days in the Neonatal department after being born. Ten of the longest days I could ever imagine, each day I travelled first thing in the morning after getting Seb ready for his day at nursery to be there and take over from Shelley, allowing her to rest as she recovered from giving birth to Max.

"It was this journey that allowed me to reflect on all the positives and also over think all of the negatives that we were experiencing.

"We are one of the fortunate families that got to walk out together. I know there are so many instances where this is not always achieved and I could not imagine the feeling to do so.

Max, James, Sebastian, after James completed the Cardiff half last year, which inspired him to do this challenge

"More than 100,000 children are admitted to neonatal units every year for various reasons to support their growth and development. This fundraiser will help towards funds to support the newborn children and families going through this difficult time."

To sponsor James go to tinyurl.com/2s4k8tbv