Hywel Matthews, of Marshfield, aims to complete 100 holes in one day at St Mellons Golf Club to raise money for Guide Dogs Cymru. He will be joined by fellow member James Elliott, who is raising money for Macmillan.

Mr Matthews, who runs the Americas and Oceania team at the Intellectual Property Office, but also organises and promotes techno and trance events at the Vaults club in Cardiff Bay, said: “We’ll be covering about 30 miles and my best guess is that it will take us between 16 to 18 hours. We wanted to make this as much of a challenge as possible so are doing it the hard way, carrying everything ourselves, and we won’t be using buggies or electric trolleys.

“We’ll start at about 4.30am and think we’ll have to run the first two-and-a-half rounds to get it all done before sunset. Aside from the fatigue issues, there are blisters, cramps, rubbing legs, and plenty of lost balls!

“I have a handicap of 13 and James plays off seven, but speed is of the essence here so we are not expecting to get anywhere near that on the day!”

Mr Matthews set up the golfing challenge in memory of his father, Mike Matthews, who died unexpectedly before Christmas.

He said: “He looked after trainee guide dogs and was a strong supporter of the charity.

“When he sadly and suddenly passed away last year, I wanted to do something to help fill the hole he left for the charity, so I came up with this. My dad was never one to do things in an easy or straightforward way, so this seemed fitting.”

Mr Matthews set an initial target of £1,000 but exceeded this within 24 hours of announcing the challenge.

The money he raises will be added to an existing fund to name a guide dog puppy Mike after his late father, which topped £2,500 following a sponsored walk to the top of Pen-y-Fan by supporters of Guide Dogs Cymru and members of Hywel’s family.

It is hoped that the puppy will go on to become a guide dog for someone with sight loss.

