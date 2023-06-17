Ty Fry House, on Chepstow Road in Llangwm, near Usk, should certainly be included on that list. Believed to be constructed as a working farmhouse in the 1600s, it was developed around 35 years ago with landscaping and renovation carried out since.

For lovers of nature and the outdoors this property has you covered, with around 1.8 acres of grounds boasting panoramic views across the Usk Valley.

Let’s take a brief (virtual) look around the property which is listed on Rightmove and being marketed by Moon & Co, Chepstow…

A hardwood front door leads to a porch area, with slate flooring, which leads to the reception hall.

The reception hall includes a staircase with ornate balustrade along with a door leading to the cellar.

The cellar has flagstone flooring and is compartmented into three areas; it has the potential to be converted into “habitable space” if needed.

The property also includes a “light and airy” sitting room which also leads to the conservatory.

Another reception room – the drawing room – boasts a wood burner with a stone hearth along with lovely views.

The kitchen has a matching range of storage units with rolled worktops along with fitted appliances including an electric hob with extractor, an electric fan assisted oven, with space for a dishwasher and fridge freezer.

There is also an inset jewel bowl and drainer sink, with the kitchen also boasting exposed beams to ceiling.

The ground floor also includes a side entrance, plus:

Formal dining room

Study

​

Toilet with sink

​

Utility room

On the first floor is the landing which includes a loft access point.

There are also five bedrooms situated on this floor – two which benefit from en-suites which each include a shower, toilet and sink.

Bedroom four includes a staircase to the mezzanine level which could potentially be used as office space.

The family bathroom boasts a Jacuzzi style bath with shower attachment, plus a double corner shower cubicle.

More photos of the bedrooms and en-suites are in the photo gallery at the top of this page.

The property also boasts a stone built barn which could be useful for storage or – with appropriate planning – could be developed into an annexe, office, or gym.

Attached to this is a double garage which includes power and lighting, with a tarmac driveway also on the site.

The grounds include “superb and immaculate” formal gardens which includes level lawns and “well stocked” beds and borders.

There’s also vegetable and soft fruit planting including raised beds with poly tunnel and greenhouse, plus a mature orchard.

View the full listing, including additional information and photos, here: bit.ly/3p3mgP2