DREAMING of where you’d live if you won a few million pounds?

Ty Fry House, on Chepstow Road in Llangwm, near Usk, should certainly be included on that list. Believed to be constructed as a working farmhouse in the 1600s, it was developed around 35 years ago with landscaping and renovation carried out since.

For lovers of nature and the outdoors this property has you covered, with around 1.8 acres of grounds boasting panoramic views across the Usk Valley.

South Wales Argus: General view of the grounds

Let’s take a brief (virtual) look around the property which is listed on Rightmove and being marketed by Moon & Co, Chepstow…

A hardwood front door leads to a porch area, with slate flooring, which leads to the reception hall.

South Wales Argus: Reception hall

The reception hall includes a staircase with ornate balustrade along with a door leading to the cellar.

The cellar has flagstone flooring and is compartmented into three areas; it has the potential to be converted into “habitable space” if needed.

South Wales Argus: The cellar

The property also includes a “light and airy” sitting room which also leads to the conservatory.

South Wales Argus: Sitting room

South Wales Argus: Conservatory

Another reception room – the drawing room – boasts a wood burner with a stone hearth along with lovely views.

South Wales Argus: Drawing room

The kitchen has a matching range of storage units with rolled worktops along with fitted appliances including an electric hob with extractor, an electric fan assisted oven, with space for a dishwasher and fridge freezer.

South Wales Argus: Lots of units in the kitchen

There is also an inset jewel bowl and drainer sink, with the kitchen also boasting exposed beams to ceiling.

South Wales Argus: Exposed beams in the kitchen

The ground floor also includes a side entrance, plus:

  • Formal dining room

South Wales Argus: Formal dining room

  • Study

South Wales Argus: Study

  • Toilet with sink

South Wales Argus: Toilet and sink on the ground floor

  • Utility room

South Wales Argus: Utility room

On the first floor is the landing which includes a loft access point.

South Wales Argus: First floor landing

There are also five bedrooms situated on this floor – two which benefit from en-suites which each include a shower, toilet and sink.

South Wales Argus: Bedroom 1

South Wales Argus: En-suite shower room

Bedroom four includes a staircase to the mezzanine level which could potentially be used as office space.

South Wales Argus: Bedroom 4 with mezzanine access

South Wales Argus: Mezzanine

The family bathroom boasts a Jacuzzi style bath with shower attachment, plus a double corner shower cubicle.

South Wales Argus: Family bathroom

More photos of the bedrooms and en-suites are in the photo gallery at the top of this page.

The property also boasts a stone built barn which could be useful for storage or – with appropriate planning – could be developed into an annexe, office, or gym.

South Wales Argus: Stone built barn

Attached to this is a double garage which includes power and lighting, with a tarmac driveway also on the site.

South Wales Argus: Garages

The grounds include “superb and immaculate” formal gardens which includes level lawns and “well stocked” beds and borders.

South Wales Argus: Plenty of green space outside

There’s also vegetable and soft fruit planting including raised beds with poly tunnel and greenhouse, plus a mature orchard.

South Wales Argus: The gardens include polytunnels and beds for food

View the full listing, including additional information and photos, here: bit.ly/3p3mgP2