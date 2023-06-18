The figures showed reports of student violence against teachers have risen by more than a third in the past year.

Remarkably, there were more than 150 incidents recorded between April 2020 and March 2021, when schools in Newport and across the UK were nearly always shut, due to coronavirus restrictions.

Newport City Council said it works with organisations, including the police, to support school staff and pupils in relation to any such incident.

The figures, published after a Freedom of Information Act request, include threats of verbal abuse, as well as physical assault.

The data is for the entire school system, covering primary and secondary schools as well as special units, which provide education to pupils with "complex and significant" additional learning or behavioural needs.

In 2020, in the three months leading up to the pandemic, 81 incidents were reported to Newport City Council.

Then, over the next 12 months to March 2021, a further 15 incidents were recorded.

As normal education services were resumed later that year, and pupils began to return to classrooms, reports of violence towards teachers rose sharply to 355.

And the most recent figures, for the period from April 2022 to March this year, show incidents have risen again, with 487 recorded over the 12-month period.

Asked about the apparent rise in violence towards teachers, a spokesperson for Newport City Council said the local authority "reviews its own policies regularly and adapts these accordingly in response to new and emerging needs across all schools".

They added: "There are a number of support mechanisms available to school-based staff both within individual schools and across the council to ensure staff are effectively supported following any incident in relation to violent conduct.

"These include accurately recording and reporting these to the council.

"Any act of violent conduct aimed towards staff members in school is unacceptable.

"Individual school behaviour policies and the support available from the council recognises this. There are clear processes and protocols in place for all schools to follow in the event such an incident takes place."