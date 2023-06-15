That is according to senior Tory MP and former minister Sir John Hayes.

Sir John said there was “no debate” needed that the American Bully XL must be banned, after a spate of attacks involving the breed in recent years.

The dog has been involved in a number of high-profile attacks in the Caerphilly area - including the tragic death of 10-year-old Jack Lis.

American Bully XL attacks in Caerphilly

Jack Lis was mauled to death in November 2021.

Jack Lis

His mother had to watch emergency services pull her son's body from the property while fighting the dog off and had to identify him by his shoe.

And this is just one of a number of dog attacks in the area.

In December 2022, 83-year-old Shirley Patrick was attacked by a dog at her house in Heol Fawr - just half a mile from Jack's home. She died 17 days later.

In March this year, a dog was allegedly attacked by another dog in the car park of the Asda store on Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly.

Then in April, a five-month-old baby was rushed to hospital following an attack in Penyrheol, Caerphilly, and just days later armed police were called out after two boys aged five and seven were attacked by a dog in Graig-y-Rhacca.

Now the Community Council of Penyrheol, Trecenydd and Energlyn has launched an initiative to try and deal with the problem.

The American Bully XL is closely related to the banned Pit Bull Terrier breed, but is not subject to any legal restrictions itself.

Sir John, the MP for South Holland and the Deepings, told the Commons: “Regretfully, the subject of dangerous dogs is salient again. Deep regrets of the most tragic events.

“Just last month, a 37-year-old man was killed in Greater Manchester.”

Jonathan Hogg died in hospital after suffering serious injuries when he was attacked by a dog at his home in Leigh.

An American XL Bully. This is not the dog involved in any of the attacks referred to in this article

“A 17-month-old, Bella-Rae Birch, killed last year. Just before that, a 10-year-old, Jack Lis," Sir John said.

“They were all killed by this so-called Bully Dog, the American XL Bully Dog.

“We need an urgent statement from the Government, not to debate this matter but simply to confirm that this bad breed, bred to kill, should be banned.”

Leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt said: “I think many people would be surprised to hear the volume of such attacks that do take place, and there has been a spate of them recently that have been incredibly shocking, and the result of owners not being able to control those animals.

“It is a very serious matter.

"I know the Secretary of State (Therese Coffey) is aware of these matters. As the next questions to her are not until July 6, I shall write on his behalf and make sure that the Secretary of State has heard it today.”

Banned breeds of dog in the UK

There are currently four banned breeds of dog in the UK: