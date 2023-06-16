A SPATE of fires in a residential area has outraged residents, who believe the incidents are deliberate.
The most recent fire occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, when trees were set alight in a garden in Risca.
The homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Argus: "This is the third time someone has set fire to our trees - only this time, it burned down our shed."
Images of the aftermath show a fence, plant pots, what appears to be a patio heater, and other garden furniture all destroyed.
The latest incident has been reported to the police.
Firefighters from Risca Fire Station rushed to the scene when the flames were reported at 3.27am on June 10.
It took crews around half an hour to get the blaze under control.
