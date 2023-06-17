THE sun has been shining over Gwent and we have all been trying to find ways to cope with the heat.

We asked members of our camera club to share images of what they have been doing.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Cocktails in the garden, in Risca. Picture: Alison Smith

Blowing bubbles in Nantyglo. Picture: Christopher Parry

"Walking my dad's dog around Sirhowy Valley Lake, Ebbw Vale", said Laura-Jane O'Sullivan

Photographer Paul Harris shared this picture of his cat trying to cope with the heat in Risca (don't worry, it's fine)

Early evening walks down at the Gleblands with golden retriever Storm. Picture: Jenna Dee Chorley

"Taking photos of my little one among the flowers," said photographer Katie Telfer-Jones