Philip David Murdoch, known to friends and family as Phil, died on Monday, May 8, after a short illness.

The grandfather, who was born and bred in Newport, has been remembered as someone who “lifted everybody’s spirits”.

His daughter Nina Grande said her father had a “really positive outlook on life”.

“His philosophy was that life is tough, but if you find things to laugh about and share them with others, it makes it a lot easier,” she said.

Phil Murdoch was a keen cyclist. (Image: courtesy of Nina Grande)

In later life, Mr Murdoch found a love of cycling, and when his family bought him an electric bike in his 70s, he was elated and could often be found riding around the neighbourhood.

Born and raised in the Riverside area of the city, Mr Murdoch became a welder by trade, and worked for many years at Uskmouth Power Station.

In his retirement, he enjoyed dancing and doing volunteer work with vulnerable adults.

“He was our champion, our leader, and he was loved by all,” Mrs Grande said.

Phil Murdoch with grandsons Elliott (left) and Jacob (right). (Image: courtesy of Nina Grande)

In memory of Mr Murdoch, and to celebrate his favourite pastime, members of his family - led by his grandsons Jacob and Elliott - will take part in a 122-mile sponsored bike ride from Newport to Tenby this weekend, to raise money for St David’s Hospice Care.

“Jacob and Elliott decided they wanted to do something in his memory, and it had to involve a bike,” Mrs Grande said. “Dad’s favourite place was Tenby, and it’ll also incorporate it being Father’s Day this weekend.

“We hope any money raised can go towards helping others.”

To support the family's memorial fundraiser, visit www.gofundme.com/f/fkvmfw