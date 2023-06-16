The site, on Bulwark Road, was previously occupied by Spar.

However, following the closure of Spar, the unit will now be occupied by Costcutter.

Branding and a new store front indicate that the opening date is not far away for the new store.

Costcutter have been contacted to confirm this.

Back in August of last year, a notice appeared in the store window from another convenience store chain, One Stop.

However, it appears that the future of the unit is with Costcutter.

The firm is part of Costcutter Supermarkets Group, consisting of Costcutter, Mace, Supershop, and Simply Fresh, throughout the UK.

According to the Costcutter website, the store aims to cater for people living in a more "carefree and unexpected" way.

They offer "great value basics, but also for the surprising extras, giving you the freedom to enjoy the more carefree and unexpected moments in life".