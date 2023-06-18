A three-bedroom end of terrace property, on Bedwellty Pits in Tredegar, was recently reduced to a guide price of £75,000.

While this may seem like a bargain given the current housing market, the house needs extensive work carried out – including dealing with the mould - and is available to cash buyers only.

The project property is being marketed by House Sales Direct and is listed on Rightmove.

It has two floors – with a living room, kitchen, dining room, and back room on a ground level, plus three bedrooms and a bathroom based on the first floor.

The kitchen is, at present, the most developed part of the house with tiled flooring, a range of units and worktops, plus integrated appliances including an oven, hob, and sink.

This room also boasts French doors leading to the back garden which – along with a three-pane window – brings light into the property.

While the kitchen seems modern and clean the rest of the house is a bit of a mess, with mould appearing to be the main issue throughout the building.

Mould can be seen in the bedrooms which all feature stucco ceilings.

According to Check a Trade, the average cost to remove mould for a whole house is £1,790 with the cost ranging from £280 to £3,300. Thee would also be the cost of prevention of damp and mould returning.

These ceilings also appear to be mouldy, with the issue also appearing to be prevalent in a hallway of the house.

The bathroom currently has a bathtub with a shower, but this room has also not escaped the prevalent issue of mould.

It also appears to be a problem in the ground floor reception rooms which are also desperately in need of some new (more level) flooring.

There is a feature fireplace which could potentially be restored or ripped out and, while exposed ceiling beams are fancy in some instances, this house has the wrong kind with work needed to restore parts of the ceiling.

The back garden layered, with a small decking area at the top, but it’s a tad overgrown and could benefit from a green thumb.

Full details of this listing are available here: bit.ly/468jpVA