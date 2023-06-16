A crew from the Welsh Ambulance team were refuelling their vehicle at the BP garage on Malpas Road when they noticed the fire.

Rhys Tucker and Charlie Jiacoumi quickly responded to the flames and prevented the fire from spreading.

Mr Tucker, an emergency medical technician for the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “We needed fuel and went to the station; my colleague went inside.

“As I was fuelling, I saw the flames, I walked towards the garage and noticed the fire was on the fence and the garage’s rubbish carts.

“I went inside and told the shop assistant who said they had just found out and was evacuating the garage.

Rhys Tucker (Image: Welsh Ambulance Service)

“I asked the shop assistant if they had a fire extinguisher.

“I grabbed two and my colleague grabbed another two. Four fire extinguishers and three minutes later the fire was out.

“It wasn’t a large fire, but it certainly wasn’t small, if we hadn’t done something it would have spread to the petrol station forecourt.”

In 2020 Mr Tucker, from Risca, made gift-filled shoeboxes for people on the city’s streets to brighten up their Christmas. The surprise parcels were filled with much-needed essentials like toiletries, as well as sweet treats and a handwritten card.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene on Tuesday alongside officers from Gwent Police, the ambulance service also sent an operations manager.

Rhys Tucker (pictured) and Charlie Jiacoumi jumped into action and put out the fire (Image: Welsh Ambulance Service)

Gwent Police confirmed to the Argus that they sent officers to support with public safety.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “At approximately 5.38pm on Tuesday, an emergency ambulance crew came across a fire at a service station Malpas Road in Newport while re-fuelling.

“According to our logs, they used fire extinguishers until the arrival of the fire service.

“We sent an operations manager to the scene to support too.”

BP garage told the Argus that it is unknown how the fire started.

A spokesperson for BP garage said: “Yes, there was a limited fire at the site, in the storage area behind the store - it was limited to a fencing panel.

“Fortunately, this fire was identified and rapidly extinguished, no-one was hurt.

“We will of course look into the cause of the fire to see what we can learn to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”