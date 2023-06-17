However, it is the restoration of a 17th century house which stands upon Roman remains which has won parliamentary support.

The much-neglected early 17th-century house in Monmouthshire has received a boost with a visit from David Davies, MP for Monmouth and secretary of state for Wales.

During a tour of Grade II-listed Caerwent House, near Caldicot, in the process of being restored by the Spitalfields Trust, Mr Davies expressed his support for the project.

He also spoke of his admiration for the work of the trust.

Caerwent House dates from the early 17th-century and was remodelled and extended in the early nineteenth century.

It is Grade II-listed and stands on the remains of a Roman Forum, a Scheduled Monument.

The Spitalfields Trust has spent three years carefully restoring the building to create two new homes to be sold later this year.

"Falling into disrepair and soon to be lost", David Davies spoke of the importance of restoring buildings such as Caerwent house.

"I commend the Spitalfields Trust for returning Caerwent House to its former glory, but in a way that means people will be able to live and breathe new life into it," he said.

"A rare Grade II-listed building with such history overlooking the village’s Roman ruins deserves to be looked after and restored.

"It has now a bright future for generations to come."

Heloise Palin, administrator for the Spitalfields Trust, said: “We were so pleased to be able to show David Davies around our project, he was impressed by the high quality of workmanship and recognised how attractive the new homes will be.”

In 2017 much of the building had reached a point of near collapse and was in desperate need of repair.

Monmouthshire County Council compulsorily purchased the house and passed it to the Spitalfields Trust for repair and conversion to two houses.