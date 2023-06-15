The victim, a 15-year-old girl, was approached by man who assaulted her as she was walking along the bridge across the train track near Western Velley Road in Rogerstone.

The offender has been described by Gwent Police as black, around 5ft 10ins to 5ft 11ins tall, and of a slim build.

He is said to have short black hair and is thought to be in his late 20s or early 30s. He was wearing a dark green top, and blue jeans.

Help Gwent Police investigate Rogerstone sexual assault

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting 2300152930, or you can DM us on Twitter or Facebook.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."