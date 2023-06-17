When James Brown woke up on Sunday morning, June 11, he was horrified to find a tree had fallen on Park Close, Newport.

Mr Brown said if the emergency services were needed, they would not have been able to gain access to the street.

The fallen tree on Park Close, Newport (Image: James Brown)

“I got up Sunday morning to go to work and saw the tree had fallen,” said Mr Brown.

“Nothing could get access down our road, if the emergency services were needed, they wouldn’t have been able to get access.

“We have a lot of elderly people living down our road.

“It was a horrible feeling knowing that we couldn’t go anywhere.

“The road is private land belonging to St Davids School, the deputy head didn’t get back to me and eventually told me there was nothing he could do, he said he wasn’t authorised to pay for the work.

Due to the fallen tree Mr Brown was unable to go to work (Image: James Brown)

“I was then told by the deputy head that they could get someone to come at 7.30am the next morning, more than 24 hours after the tree had fallen.”

The fallen tree meant that Mr Brown was unable to go to work and the Newport resident eventually took matters into his own hands.

“I couldn’t take it anymore and called someone myself to tackle the fallen tree.

“They came Sunday evening and said the tree had fallen because of ash dieback.”

The tree was eventually moved more than 12 hours after it fell (Image: James Brown)

Ash dieback, a fungus that originates from Asia, can affect ash trees of all ages.

The Argus contacted St Davids School for comment who told us to contact Newport council.

At the time of publication Newport council had not provided a comment.