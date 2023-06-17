She was born in February 2018 and is currently being looked after by All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Tinkerbell came into us in May 2023 after her previous owners could no longer keep her, due to her sudden temperamental behaviour within the home.

"Tink requires a specific home due to this. She can be very loving one minute and fiery the next!

"Tink's previous owners had her since she was 12 weeks old, she then became temperamental around November 2022.

"Since Tink has been in with us, we investigated her behaviour at the vets and found that due to her not being spayed, she had a very inflamed uterus and benign cysts. We believe this could have contributed to her sudden change in behaviour, due to her being in pain and going through continuous seasons.

"Tink is full of energy and loves to play but also likes to have her space bubble respected. She will tolerate a fuss and head scratch on her terms but will quickly tell you when she has had enough.

"She has always been an indoor only cat which is why a large catio area would be ideal for her, but not essential. She has never lived with any other animals and therefore, would be best suited to a home where she is the only pet to minimise stress.

"Tink will need lots of toys and enrichment to keep her entertained and lots of hiding spaces and high up perches in which she can survey her kingdom!

"In her down time, Tink would prefer to explore on her own terms and have a patient owner who can give her the time and understanding that she needs.

"If you are ready for a spicy feline to be a part of your home, please email into us to request a Perfect Match Form."

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/.