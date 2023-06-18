Simon Redman, from Caerwent, was heading out for a few drinks on New Year's Eve and noticed he was struggling to zip up his new coat.

“I got on the scales the next day and felt sick at the number staring back at me,” admitted Mr Redman.

He joined Slimming World in Caerwent on January 3 and since then he has gone from 18 stone 13 ½ to 15 stone 12lb and has been named ‘Caerwent’s Man of the Year 2023’.

Using Food Optimising, Mr Redman incorporated fruit and vegetables into his daily diet and managed to reduce snacking by eating meals which keep his "hunger at bay".

Slimming World also inspired him to attempt ‘Dry January’ along and - within his first week of membership and sobriety - he lost a whopping 8.5lb.

Mr Redman hasn't returned to his old drinking habits and estimates he's reduced his alcohol intake by at least 75 per cent.

"I am thrilled with how my health has improved," added the super slimmer.

“I can now play a round of golf without feeling exhausted when walking off the 18th.

"I can now wear that coat that I struggled to zip up on New Years Eve."

Mr Redman added that he feels like a "different man" with his blood pressure medication "at the bottom scale" and joints which "no longer ache" when he walks or gets out of a chair.

He attends the Slimming World group with his wife who has also achieved her target weight.

"There is lots of banter and laughter and I get good ideas too including recipe suggestions and ways to boost actuity levels.

"I hope I continue to inspire others in reaching their target goal too."

The Caerwent Slimming World group is run by Rachel Fielding who said he has done "brilliantly".

"We're all amazed by his transformation," said Ms Fielding.

"He's a real inspiration to the group, with one member calling him a 'legend'."

The Caerwent Slimming World groups are held every Tuesday at Caerwent Village Hall at 5.30pm and 7pm.

Anyone interested in joining this group can pop along or contact Rachel Fielding on 07900 853753.