This morning, it was reported that Travellers, who set up an unauthorised camp at Cefn Coed Park in Newport on Monday, left the area after concerns from parents.

The group set up the camp in Rogerstone on Monday, June 12, between Rogerstone Police Station and Rogerstone Primary School.

Concerned parents of pupils at Rogerstone Primary School reported the matter to Gwent Police and Newport City council.

One parent told the Argus some were unwilling to take their children to the play park due to the travellers camp.

Newport City Council informed the Argus that the travellers had since "moved on" from the site. Gwent Police were also aware of the encampment and issued a similar statement.

However, it now appears that the encampment "moved on" only a short distance - to High Cross Road.

In a statement, issued a short time ago, Gwent Police confirmed that they were aware of the encampment in High Cross Road.

"We’re currently working with the landowner following concerns raised by the community," a spokesperson said.

The council were also contacted for comment.