Rhiannon Bartlett, 24, is on trial after being charged with causing the death of motorcyclist Ian Edwards by careless driving in the Machen area of Caerphilly.

The 50-year-old died following the collision as the defendant came out of the farm where she lives and on to Ty Canol Lane on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

The prosecution claims Bartlett didn’t take care enough care in her Mini One car when she pulled out from her driveway and into the road.

Giving her evidence-in-chief, a tearful defendant told her barrister Nigel Fryer she had been on her way to work at her best friend’s “dog food shop” in Risca on the morning of the incident.

She said that before she pulled “slowly” into the road she had carefully looked both left and right.

Bartlett told Cardiff Crown Court: “There was nothing there. I did look but there was nothing there.

“There’s nothing more I could have done.”

She agreed with Mr Fryer when he asked her if she was “profoundly sorry” about what had happened to Mr Edwards.

Her barrister asked her, “without minimising Mr Edwards’ death” he said, about the impact that day has had upon her.

She told him: “I’ve received significant counselling. It has ruined my life.”

Cross examined by prosecutor Heath Edwards, Bartlett told him: “I didn’t see him until he was on my bonnet.

“There was no bike I could see. I looked carefully.”

Mr Edwards put it to her: “You weren’t looking carefully up the lane were you?”

The defendant replied: “I did look up the lane carefully and he wasn’t there.”

The prosecutor told her: “He didn’t come from nowhere did he?”

She answered by repeating that she did look carefully up the lane.

Jurors at Cardiff Crown Court have heard that Bartlett is an award-winning first aider who has competed internationally and is a volunteer with the St John Ambulance.

The defendant and her mother went to Mr Edwards’ aid following the collision but he was pronounced dead at around 10am shortly after paramedics and police arrived on the scene.

The court was told Bartlett had wanted to join the army as a medica support officer but had to withdraw her application because of these proceedings.

She denies causing the death by carless driving of Mr Edwards who was from the Graig-Y-Rhacca area of Caerphilly.

The trial continues.