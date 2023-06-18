THE theme for this week was "bright" and it always great to see the pictures members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club share with us.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the camera club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
The moonlight shining bright taken from Ynysddu. Picture: David Inson
A brightly coloured ladybird in a Cwmbran garden. Picture: Maria Davies
Bright day, bright chair and bright bluebells in Caerleon. Picture: Shanika Perera
Alium at Dewstow Gardens, near Caldicot. Picture: Ashley James Davies
A busy bee on a bright flower. Picture: Lynsey Ellis
A paraglider near Abergavenny. Picture: Racheal O'Leary
All the colours of the funfair at Waunfawr Park, Crosskeys. Picture: Granville Joxies
Colourful town houses in Chepstow. Picture: Sian McDermott
Enjoying the the sun in Cwmbran. Picture: Jason Jones
