The moonlight shining bright taken from Ynysddu. Picture: David Inson

A brightly coloured ladybird in a Cwmbran garden. Picture: Maria Davies

Bright day, bright chair and bright bluebells in Caerleon. Picture: Shanika Perera

Alium at Dewstow Gardens, near Caldicot. Picture: Ashley James Davies

A busy bee on a bright flower. Picture: Lynsey Ellis

A paraglider near Abergavenny. Picture: Racheal O'Leary

All the colours of the funfair at Waunfawr Park, Crosskeys. Picture: Granville Joxies

Colourful town houses in Chepstow. Picture: Sian McDermott

Enjoying the the sun in Cwmbran. Picture: Jason Jones