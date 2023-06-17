Beechwood Park in Newport is a 30-acre site which has earned Green Flag status and plays host to numerous events in the grounds and near the Grade-II listed Beechwood House.

The events have been organised by The Beechwood Park Community Group (BPCG) for more than a decade, with members organising popular events including (but not limited to):

Music in the Park:

This involved live performances hosted in the tranquil settings of Beechwood Park. Last year it raised more than £1,000 for the charity Daring to Dream in memory of 21-year-old Amy Penn who died with a chronic heart condition. This is usually a free entry event with bucket collections and a raffle.

Teddy Bears Picnic:

This is exactly what you’d expect – a community picnic for people and their cuddly friends. In previous years this attracted many families and has included stalls and entertainment.

Dog shows:

This is competition for people’s furry friends which is organised in association with Friends of Newport Dogs. Previously it’s has categories including best big dog, best small dog, waggiest tail, and more.

Hundreds of people attend these community events, and others held at Beechwood Park - but the rising cost of living means they are at risk of being postponed.

“We are made up of local volunteers who care about the local community,” said group chairman Matthew Pimm.

“We care about the need for free or affordable events for youngsters and families, especially during this decade of austerity and the current cost of living crisis.

“Increases in the cost of running these events are putting pressure on the group’s ability to run these community events.

“Without financial help and donations we may need to postpone our summer events, including Music in the Park and the Teddy Bears Picnic.”

He added that even the cheaper events cost "hundreds of pounds" to run, despite often having free entry and relying on bucket donations and raffles to cover the costs.

“Our community fund is dwindling with each event due to the overheads and costs to run the events safely," said Mr Pimm.

The group has created a JustGiving page to support them with event costs – or you can get in touch either by: