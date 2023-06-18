Keir Starmer has spoken powerfully about the need to secure a vibrant future for our domestic steel sector and he's absolutely right: there can be no transition to a low-carbon economy, supporting a range of industries from automotive to nuclear and renewables, without a thriving steel industry.

I am pleased that Labour has committed to invest in new technology and innovation to create high-paying, secure jobs in communities all over the country, including through a Green Steel Fund worth billions to help our steel industry decarbonise.

This is something the industry has been calling for over a number of years - especially as governments in other countries have already gone much further than the UK Government in supporting their steel sectors - and Labour's plan has the backing of the trade unions representing steelworkers, with Community Union's General Secretary hailing it as a potential 'gamechanger' for the sector.

The current Conservative government has been asleep at the wheel when it comes to steel and our manufacturing sector - favouring short-term sticking plasters over long-term solutions.

Now more than ever, we need our steel. I look forward to joining steelworkers from Newport East at Community Union's parliamentary rally next Wednesday.

* Earlier this month John Griffiths MS and I visited the new Newport flood defence scheme, the works for which are underway on the banks of the River Usk at Stephenson Street.

The scheme will protect many thousands of homes and businesses from the projected impact of flooding caused by climate change over the next few decades.

Supported by £20m of funding from the Welsh Government, this project has come about due to extensive work by the Labour Council here in the city in conjunction with Natural Resources Wales.

It is projected that work will be completed during the second half of 2024. You can read more about the scheme here ymgynghori.cyfoethnaturiol.cymru/communications-cyfathrebu/stephenson-street-flood-scheme/

* It was a real pleasure to meet with the SARA (Severn Area Rescue Association) lifeboat crew out at their base near the Severn Bridge recently.

This year, this brilliant volunteer lifeboat and inland search and rescue charity is celebrating its 50th year of supporting disaster recovery and saving lives in the area of the River Severn.

I was lucky enough to join the team out on the Severn on one of their boats to see how they operate and the hear more about the challenging work they do. We are very fortunate to have this dedicating team of volunteers serving communities here in Gwent. To find out more about SARA, visit www.sara-rescue.org.uk.

* As always if there is anything my team and I can help with, or if you have any issues you want to raise with me, please don't hesitate to get in touch via email at jessica.morden.mp@parliament.uk or by calling 01633 841725. I'll also be holding advice surgeries for constituents during the summer - keep an eye on my social media pages for details.