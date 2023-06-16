The proposals include a new “modern and sustainable” dual-purpose building, which would house both Ysgol y Lawnt – which is a Welsh language school – and the English-medium Upper Rhymney Primary School.

Despite placing the schools into one building, Caerphilly County Borough Council has stated they will remain as “separate entities”.

Pupils from nursery age to 18-years-old will attend the “super school”. The council’s report also adds that the building will be available for community use.

The council is to contribute £6,052,119 from its place shaping reserve, and it aims to secure the remaining £10,730,414 through the Welsh Government’s sustainable communities for learning programme.

@CaerphillyCBC is considering a very exciting proposal for new schools for @UpperRhymneyPS and Ysgol y Lawnt #Rhymney on a shared campus. A copy of the report outlining the proposal can be found on the Authority's website on the link below:https://t.co/tMLM3EzFhw pic.twitter.com/YxGcpQOYb9 — Carl Cuss (@carlcuss) June 14, 2023

No formal planning application for the development has been submitted yet.

Members will be asked to support the council’s proposals at an education scrutiny committee on Tuesday, June 20.

Cllr Carol Andrews, cabinet member for education, said: “This proposal is the next exciting chapter in our ambitious sustainable communities for learning programme, which has already delivered significant benefits across the county borough.

“I’m sure residents in the Upper Rhymney Valley will welcome these bold proposals to provide a modern, fit for purpose learning environment for young people and wider community use in future.”