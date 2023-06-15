REDDIT users have reported that the app and website are experiencing problems, making it hard for users to access and use the social media platform.
Issues first arose at around 6:49 pm with users experiencing a range of problems.
Downdetector reported issue in a tweet reading: "User reports indicate Reddit is having problems since 6:49 PM BST."
Before prompting users: "RT if you're also having problems #Redditdown"
User reports indicate Reddit is having problems since 6:49 PM BST. https://t.co/afWtnyALvm RT if you're also having problems #Redditdown— DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) June 15, 2023
What is wrong with Reddit as users report issues with social media platform?
Of the 1213 reports, around 47% said they had issues with the Reddit app, 44% said there were problems with the website and 9% stated server connectivity was their main issue.
These statistics are correct at the time of writing.
Users took to rival social media site Twitter to express their issues with one user writing: "Reddit is down, now im lost. Help."
Another user said: "It sucks when I’m trying to find a useful answer to something but reddit is down LMAO."
While one pointed out that they could not get the app to load, saying: "I can't even get Reddit to load, lol."
Reddit Support is yet to speak out about the reported issues but similar problems were acknowledged on June 12.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here