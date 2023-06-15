Issues first arose at around 6:49 pm with users experiencing a range of problems.

Downdetector reported issue in a tweet reading: "User reports indicate Reddit is having problems since 6:49 PM BST."

Of the 1213 reports, around 47% said they had issues with the Reddit app, 44% said there were problems with the website and 9% stated server connectivity was their main issue.

Users took to rival social media site Twitter to express their issues with one user writing: "Reddit is down, now im lost. Help."

Another user said: "It sucks when I’m trying to find a useful answer to something but reddit is down LMAO."

While one pointed out that they could not get the app to load, saying: "I can't even get Reddit to load, lol."

Reddit Support is yet to speak out about the reported issues but similar problems were acknowledged on June 12.