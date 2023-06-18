A WOMAN has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and perverting the course of justice.
Aneliese Buchanan, aged 37, of Margaret Avenue, Newport appeared before the city’s magistrates' court.
No plea was entered by the defendant.
Buchanan is due to appear before the crown court on July 12.
She was remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article