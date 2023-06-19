A GWENT man faces allegations of laundering £240,000 and that he was a drug dealer trafficking cocaine.
Jack Bowerman, 34, from Ebbw Vale appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court charged with being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.
The defendant is also accused that he concealed, disguised, converted, transferred or removed criminal property worth £240,000.
The prosecution alleges they happened between March 16 and June 13.
Bowerman, of Cwm Hir, is due to appear before the crown court on July 11.
He was remanded in custody.
