She said: "I wonder if anyone recognises anyone in this photo.

"It was taken at the Gaer School in 1953. We were dressed up for a pageant to celebrate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

"I am the second on the right and my Mum cut up one of her dresses to make my outfit."

If you are in the picture or recognise anyone please email jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk with the details.