The pictures revealed a glimpse of early 20th century Britain and included pictures of Newport, Ebbw Vale, Brynmawr and Pontypool.

Newport north and Alexandra Docks

Newport, from above

Ruperra Castle from above

Brynmawr from above, pictured in 1932

Britain From Above was a four-year project aimed at conserving 95,000 photographs from the Aerofilms collection, taken between 1919 and 1953.

The scheme, backed by English Heritage and the Royal Commissions on the Ancient and Historical Monuments for Scotland and Wales, turned the conserved photos into digital form and uploaded them to a website so they can be seen by the public.

The Aerofilms collection was created by Aerofilms Ltd, an air survey company established in 1919 by Francis Lewis Wills and Claude Grahame-White, veterans of the First World War.

Newport Docks from above

Abertillery from above

Ebbw Vale Workman's Hall and Boer War Memorial

Christ Chruch in Ebbw Vale, pictured from above in 1930

Ruperra Castle from above

To see the pictures visit britainfromabove.org.uk

All images are Crown copyright.