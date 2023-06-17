CHRISTOPHER HILL, 34, of Betjeman Avenue, Caldicot was jailed for six months after he pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating committed between February 2 and May 8.

He was made the subject of a two-year restraining order and must compensate his victims £200 and must pay £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

AMIR MIAH, 49, of George Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Pen-Y-Pound, Abergavenny on December 10, 2022.

He must pay £357 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

REBECCA LEE PEARCE, 32, of Blue Lake Close, Ebbw Vale must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 49mph in a 30mph zone on Letchworth Road on January 13.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

CHARELLE ROSE GREENSLADE-HASSON, 26, from Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on November 21, 2022

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANDREW TOGNARELLI, 41, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for six months and fined £80 for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on November 22, 2022

WAYNE SAMUEL, 53, of Meadow Sweet Drive, St Mellons, Cardiff must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 46mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on December 15, 2022

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANDRE OGBOLU, 21, of Castell Morgraig, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 24 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at Parc Pontypandy on May 21.

He was fined £566 and must pay £85 costs and a £226 surcharge.

FIRAT AKSOY, 23, of Amelia Avenue, Newport must pay £671 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cardiff Road on December 6, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.