The Commons will vote on Monday (June 19) on the Privileges Committee’s report, which recommended that Mr Johnson should have faced a 90-day suspension had he not already resigned in advance of its judgment and be banned from holding a pass to access Parliament.

MPs will be given a free vote, but allies of Mr Johnson warned Tories they could face battles with their local parties to remain as candidates at the next election if they back the motion.

The sanctions proposed by the Tory-majority committee are expected to pass, with a small group set to oppose, but more members of the party could simply abstain.

The Privileges Committee recommended Boris Johnson face a 90-day suspension before he tendered his resignation (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

The committee found Mr Johnson deliberately misled the House with his partygate denials before being complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation against the MPs investigating him.

What is the fallout of Boris Johnson's resignation?





The resignation of Mr Johnson, which was later followed by Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams stepping down, will see the Conservatives face a few crucial by-elections.

Labour is hopeful of gaining Mr Johnson's former seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, with the date set for July 20.

Former Cabinet minister Ms Dorries is staying on while she seeks to investigate how she was denied a seat in the Lords as part of the former prime minister’s honours list.

She warned that any Tory MPs who endorsed the Privileges Committee’s report on Monday were not “true Conservatives” and would be “held to account by members and the public”.

“Deselections may follow. It’s serious,” she said.

Nadine Dorries claimed party members who backed the report were not true Conservatives

Former MEP David Campbell Bannerman said: “Any Tory MP who endorses this report does not respect democracy and must face deselection.”

Meanwhile, Cabinet minister David Davies said he believed the report had killed off Mr Johnson’s hopes for a political comeback.

Asked if Mr Johnson’s career was now over, the Welsh Secretary told BBC’s Question Time: “I think it probably is. I’m not saying whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing.

“I don’t really see any way back for Boris.”

Downing Street said Mr Sunak would “take the time to fully consider the report”, but officials were unable to say whether he would take part in Monday’s vote.