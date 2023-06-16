Suspect Valdo Calocane, who has been named locally and in the national press, is reported to be a former pupil of St Thomas Picton School in Haverfordwest.

Calocane, who is understood to be from West Africa, graduated from the University of Nottingham with a degree in mechanical engineering last summer, according to the MailOnline.

It is believed that Calocane was arrested at 5.40am on Tuesday morning and is being held in custody on suspicion of murdering Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnarby Webber, who were both first year students at the University of Nottingham.

He is also accused of killing 65-year-old school caretaker Ian Coates.

Three others were injured, one seriously, after being hit by a moving vehicle.

The MailOnline report that Calocane, 31, grew up on the military base in Brawdy, near Haverfordwest, where his parents were devout church goers at the Calvary Church in Haverfordwest.

Barnaby Philip John Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both aged 19. (Image: Nottinghamshire Police)

On Thursday, June 15, detectives applied to the magistrates’ court and were granted another 36 hours to question him in connection with the murder of three people in the city.

A team of detectives is continuing to question the suspect and build up what they have described as ‘a strong picture’ of what happened that fateful morning.

This has included CCTV footage, forensic evidence and investigations which have been carried out in numerous properties within the city.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the police confirmed that they believe the attacks were carried out just before 4am on Tuesday, June 13.

After the fatal attacks of the two students, it is alleged that attacker then made his way on foot to Magdala Road where he killed the 65-year-old caretaker and stole his van.

It is understood that he then attempted to run over three pedestrians, one of whom remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The suspect was eventually tasered.

The families of all the victims are being supported by specially trained officers.