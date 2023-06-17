Tillery Valley Foods (TVF) went into administration last month, with a reported 260 workers, many of them living locally, losing their jobs.

There was no suggestion TVF, which produced meals for the NHS, could be revived, but Vaughan Gething said he was keen that the large factory site could continue in some form as an employer for the town.

So far, efforts to support the Abertillery community have focused on finding alternative work for redundant TVF workers, including out-of-town opportunities.

Jobs fairs for former staff have reportedly been successful, with reports some people were being signed up "on the spot" at one event.

But the loss of such a major local employer has rocked Abertillery, and when the Argus visited the community in May, residents and business owners pointed to a longer pattern of decline, in which job opportunities and public services had slowly but steadily trickled away from the area.

Economy minister Mr Gething said he did not want to see the TVF site to lie empty.

"I met again with the task force, attended by the constituency Member for Blaenau Gwent, Alun Davies, [on Wednesday] morning, and again, we're clear that we want that significant site for employment to remain an employment site, and not just to help the current workforce who are looking to find alternative work," he said.

"There's still a significant number of people who are looking for alternative work, following the demise of Tillery Valley Foods, as well as making sure that there are future employment opportunities on that site.

"And it's a real point of intent that we've worked very constructively with the local authority, with constituency Members and more than one party on."

Mr Gething signalled the same intentions for another food factory, Avara Foods, which announced recently it planned to close down its Abergavenny site in the autumn.

"In the same way, we're also looking at Avara Foods in Monmouthshire, and, at the same, as I say, there is a practical and constructive relationship with the Department for Work and Pensions to find alternative work for the directly affected workforce," he added.

Speaking generally about demand for industrial land, Mr Gething struck an optimistic note.

"We have regular enquiries from businesses that are looking to expand that are already here in Wales, as well as potential investors into Wales, and ones who are having significant employment sites available is actually something that we are looking to do to expand and to maintain those sites," he said.