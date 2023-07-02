WE'VE been delving into our picture archive again and have found these great pictures of speedway from about 20 years ago.

They feature Newport Wasps and lots of action.

Read more about the history of speedway in Newport here.

Newport Wasps in action

Anders and Phil Morris inside and outside Hull's Paul Bently going into bend one in heat 13 in June 2001

Action at Newport Speedway Stadium

Mavericks captain Scott Pegler (R) inside Peterborough's Jason (W) and Daniel (Y) King 

Newport Wasps v Newscatle KBS in September 2002. (L-R)L Andre Compton, Richard Juul, Emil Lindqvist, and Scott Smith in heat five

Michael Coles battling with Chris Mills. Picture: Glenn Edwards