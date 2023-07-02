WE'VE been delving into our picture archive again and have found these great pictures of speedway from about 20 years ago.
They feature Newport Wasps and lots of action.
Read more about the history of speedway in Newport here.
Newport Wasps in action
Anders and Phil Morris inside and outside Hull's Paul Bently going into bend one in heat 13 in June 2001
Action at Newport Speedway Stadium
Mavericks captain Scott Pegler (R) inside Peterborough's Jason (W) and Daniel (Y) King
Action at Newport Speedway Stadium
Action at Newport Speedway Stadium
Action at Newport Speedway Stadium
Action at Newport Speedway Stadium
Newport Wasps v Newscatle KBS in September 2002. (L-R)L Andre Compton, Richard Juul, Emil Lindqvist, and Scott Smith in heat five
Michael Coles battling with Chris Mills. Picture: Glenn Edwards
