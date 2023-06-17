Ahmed Mohsen, 24, has been charged with the attempted murder of Jhaid Uddin, also 24, and possession of a knife in public.

The defendant, of Alexandra Road, Newport was due to enter a plea at Cardiff Crown Court but the case was adjourned to July 21.

Mohsen was remanded in custody.

The defendant was arrested following an incident in High Street, Newport, at around 3.40am on Sunday, April 23.

Mr Uddin was found with injuries close to the junction with Griffin Street.