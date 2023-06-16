Our walls are well-insulated and are designed to keep heat in, which means when summer comes around each year, we Brits sweat like pigs at the first sign of heat.

However, the same can be said for our dogs, but the dangers are tenfold.

A dog is extremely prone to heat when they walk on the pavement or floor, this can sometimes cause bleeding.

If it is too hot for you to walk outside barefoot, it is too hot for your dogs, too.

Always feel the pavement with the bottom of your bare hand before letting your dog walk on it.

If you cannot comfortably hold your palm to the pavement for 10 seconds or more, it is too hot for your dog’s paws.

Unfortunately, pets can and do suffer burns on their paw pads from walking on surfaces that are too hot.

Burned paw pads may look swollen, red, or blistered.

Burns to the paws are a serious medical issue and require prompt attention from a veterinarian.

Pets’ paw pads are supposed to be somewhat rough so they can get traction on smooth surfaces.

However, a variety of factors, including hot pavement, wintery conditions, chemicals, dry air, exposure to rough surfaces, and excessive licking can cause dry, cracked paw pads.

Dry and cracked paws can be painful and put your pet at risk of infection.

When this happens, a loose flap develops which may with time detach from the paw pad.

This leaves a red inflamed patch that bleeds upon being subjected to further pressure.

It's generally safe to walk dogs in temperatures of up to 19°C (68°F) but be careful when the mercury rises above this.

Even at temperatures as low as 20°C (70°F) dogs are at risk of heat stroke.

Heat stroke in dogs is essentially a high temperature not caused by a fever.