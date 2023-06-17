While the chain bakery can be convenient when out and about, many people prefer to support independent local businesses with the focus and understanding of the importance of shop local growing.

And what better advertising than word of mouth?

Here we look at some of the best independent bakeries (not cake shops) in Newport* according to Google reviews…

Nos Da Bakery

Nos Da Bakery (formerly Acorns Bakery), in Bettws Shopping Centre, has a 5.0 rating based on 10 Google reviews.

This is a retail and wholesale bakery, which means it provides baked goods for various events and businesses, although it also has a shop for individual items.

One reviewer said they “love this place” and praised the “friendly” staff and “excellent” service.

Another person, who has an “amazing cake that everyone enjoyed” said that they “couldn’t be happier” with it, adding praise for the “great communication” from staff.

The Village [Bakery & Café]

The Village, on Backhall Street in Caerleon, has a 4.9 rating based on more than 190 Google reviews.

The bakery boasts an array of sweet and savoury options, including sourdough, and offers event catering.

According to one review this “hidden gem” has fresh hot cross buns “to die for” (a bit extreme – payment usually does the trick).

Another praised the “good range of bread, pastries and cakes” along with the “really friendly” service – adding that the café aspect includes a “pleasant” outdoor seating area.

“Staff are very welcoming and accommodating,” according to another visitor who also praised the “lovely, clean, friendly” environment and the “beautiful selection” of products available.

Wrens Bakery

Wrens Bakery, on Caerleon Road, has a 4.8 rating based on more than 150 Google reviews.

The bakery is well established and specialises in bread, confectionary, pastries, and filled baguettes with it also offering celebration cakes and fresh cream gateaux.

A recent review praised the variety of options, stating that it’s “so nice to see there are still some proper bakers around” in Newport.

Another wrote: “Wrens honestly has the BEST pastries… this place definitely gives the area a feeling of community” while a separate review – from a man whose been going to the “quality bakers” since childhood – said:

“I’ve never once had anything bad from there.”

The Hot Bread Shop

The Hot Bread Shop, on Chepstow Road, has a 4.7 rating based on more than 135 Google reviews.

The well-established business offers rolls, baguettes, salads, breakfast, jacket potatoes and sweet treats such as pastries and cakes.

One guest described it as a “must visit” while praising the “very helpful” staff and the “lovely fresh” products available at the venue.

Another reviewer wrote:

“Great selection, good prices, much better than Greggs.”

A regular visitor to The Hot Bread Shop wrote: “Amazing bakery, has not let us down in more than four years of going here. Highly recommended!”

Beth’s Bakes

Beth’s Bakes, on Church Road, has a 4.6 rating based on more than 95 Google reviews.

Opened in 2018, the bakery proved popular for its sweet treats and is known for long queues and selling out of stock quickly. It expanded in 2020 to offer a wholesale market and online postal service which delivers across the UK.

One visitor described Beth’s Bakes as an “amazing place to brighten up your day” while another enjoyed “the best cupcakes” they’d ever had.

Another review says: “I can't recommend Beth's Bakes enough! I've ordered brownies, cupcakes and most recently, a safari jungle themed birthday cake for my two-year-old daughter. All have been absolutely amazing! The decoration is always gorgeous, plus they taste delicious.”

Cornerstone Bakery

Cornerstone Bakery, on Alexandra Road, has a 4.6 rating based on more than 50 Google reviews.

It offers breakfasts, baps, baguettes, pasties, pies, bread, sweet treats, and more.

One customer wrote: “Just woke up from the fattest hangover and the lady serving me let me get breakfast 10 minutes before it stopped. – she must have known I was hanging on for dear life.”

They added that their food was “delicious, 10/10” and that their “hangover is cured” thanks to their breakfast roll and cake.

Another review said: “Lovely staff, fantastic food. Very popular bakery, a must visit” while one described the venue as the “best bakery around in Pill”.

Farmhouse Bakery

Farmhouse Bakery, on Chepstow Road in Maindee, had a 4.6 rating based on more than 25 Google reviews.

Items on offer include bread/rolls, pies, pasties, and cakes – including cheesecakes.

One woman wrote: “Always super fresh and the staff are so lovely.”

Another happy customer review states: “This bakery is truly outstanding their bread rolls and bread is so light I even freeze some if there's any left and they come out of the freezer well…. Their ice slices are the best and biggest about - friendly staff make it a truly memorable experience.”

Sen Bakery & Grill is rated 4.6 with at least 195 Google reviews, while Valentine’s Grill & Bakery is rated 4.3 with more than 225 Google reviews. These are both classed as Turkish restaurants but earned a mention.

*The information included within this listicle is accurate at the time of publication but may change over time as more reviews may be uploaded. This list focuses on bakeries, offering a variety of options, but is not inclusive of cake shops (focused solely on cakes).