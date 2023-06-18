This is due to a series of high-profile concerts at Chepstow Racecourse and subsequent road closures - which have left locals incensed after claims of a lack of consultation.

Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi and George Ezra are playing the racecourse across the weekend of June 30 to July 2.

These three shows are expected to draw large crowds and have resulted in the roads near the racecourse falling under planned closure orders.

A map which has been circulating on social media explains the closures.

Chepstow road closures for Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi and George Ezra concerts

The closures will be in place before and during the concerts (11am-8pm) each day and then afterwards too (9pm-2am).

Closures before and during the concerts:

A466 - southbound closure between Itton Roundabout and Kingsmark Lane. South of Kingsmark Lane will be two-way traffic, but there will be no left turn from Kingsmark Lane onto the A466.

B4293 - westbound closure from Piercefield Avenue to Itton roundabout. Weston resident closure - Kingsmark Lane to Piercefield Avenue. There will be resident access to Piercefield Avenue, The Rosary and The Cloisters.

Closures after the concerts:

A466 - Full closure from Devauden Road to Itton roundabout.

Diversions will be in place, according to the notice, which involve funnelling all traffic down Welsh Street and into Chepstow town centre.

This has drawn criticism from people living in the area and wider Chepstow residents.

Those in the area are up in arms over a perceived lack of consultation regarding the road closures.

While residents from the wider area have questioned the thinking behind sending all traffic into what is already a notoriously congested town centre for the whole of the weekend.

Monmouthshire County Council were approached for comment.