Paul Thomas, who died recently following an illness, was described by family as a “big character” who “always had a smile on his face”.

The 60-year-old, who was born in the city and lived there all his life, was a central figure in the Newport Dragons Scooter Club and travelled with the group to events around the UK.

He was also the club physio at Newport Saracens RFC for nearly a decade, and was described by the side as the “heart and soul of the club”.

Paul Thomas with wife Kerry, son Luc and daughter Carys. (Image: family handout)

Born in the Gaer area of Newport, Mr Thomas moved to Lliswerry after meeting wife Kerry, where they lived with their children, Carys and Luc.

Mrs Thomas’ brother, Carl Flage, told the Argus his brother-in-law was “such a popular guy”.

“He would light up the room when he came in,” he added. “He was such a generous guy. I’ve never known a bloke like him.”

Paul Thomas. (Image: family handout)

Newport Saracens said Mr Thomas was “the kindest man we’ve had the privilege of knowing”.

“Every Saturday, for almost a decade, the boys took the field knowing they were in safe hands,” the club said in a tribute. “He truly was the heart and soul of Newport Saracens and gave so much time to help build the club into what it’s become.

“We’ll miss him every day but are thankful that we were lucky enough to know him.”

Scooter riders in Newport pay tribute to Paul Thomas, who has died at the age of 60. (Image: Newsquest)

Away from his work, Mr Thomas was an avid scooter enthusiast and owned Lambrettas and Vespas, working on them in his spare time.

“He would go to Northern Soul rallies all around the country – and he was always the first on the dancefloor,” Mr Flage said, adding that his brother-in-law was “so brave all the way through” his illness and “fought it for so long with such courage”.

Mr Thomas’ popularity was plain to see on Friday, when a huge crowd of fellow scooter club members gathered near the Coldra roundabout, where they joined the funeral cortege in a colourful tribute to their friend.