Following “community intelligence” received about stolen bikes and this morning, June 16, officers carried out a search warrant at a unit in Cardiff.

On Saturday, June 10, a convoy of vehicles that was said to be driving dangerously, went from Ely in Cardiff to Barry’s Cold Knap.

The convoy was set up to pay respects to best friends Harvey Evans, 15, and Kyrees Sullivan, 16, who were involved in the fatal crash in Ely on Monday, May 22. Their deaths sparked rioting in the area.

At the time of the convoy, Assistant Chief Constable Mark Travis described the event as a concerning afternoon for many.

Police used a helicopter at one stage to track the vehicles, said to be around 50 in total.

Now, two people have been arrested and more than 20 vehicles including 11 quad bikes have been seized from a unit in Ely.

Harvey Evans and Kyrees Sullivan died in a crash in Ely (Image: South Wales Police)

A convoy of vehicles went to Barry's Knap in honour of the victims (Image: Google Maps)

The deaths sparked chaos on Cardiff's Ely district (Image: PA Media)

A spokesperson for South Wales Police Cardiff division said some of those involved in the convoy drove in a manner that exposed road users and pedestrians to risk.

“As part of our proactive investigation into this incident and following community intelligence received about stolen bikes and this event, at 7am this morning, June 16, officers carried out a search warrant at a unit near Wilson Road, Ely.

“Eleven quad bikes, nine scrambler motorbikes, two all-terrain vehicles, and one road motorbike have been seized and will be examined.

“Two men from Ely have been arrested and are in custody.

“A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, careless driving, and cultivation of cannabis.

“A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and cultivation of cannabis.

“The investigation continues and enquiries are ongoing.”