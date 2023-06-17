An inspection into the effectiveness of arrangements for vetting and counter-corruption within Gwent Police was carried out in December last year.

And now His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) confirmed their inspection found the effectiveness of arrangements for vetting and counter-corruption in Gwent Police was adequate.

Inspection into counter-corruption in Gwent Police

The inspection report found that:

All transferees joining Gwent Police are subject to a full re-vet prior to appointment;

Vetting for non-police personnel is effectively managed;

Vetting checks are completed following misconduct meetings/hearings;

Gwent Police regularly use risk mitigation measures to support its vetting decisions and relevant cases are referred to CCU to implement risk management strategies;

Vetting outcomes for those with protected characteristics are retained and scrutinised for disproportionality;

Gwent Police make "excellent use" of IT monitoring systems, and activities are supported by "comprehensive" policies, including a robust social media policy, which includes guidelines on the appropriate use of instant messaging applications;

The counter corruption unit’s proactive corruption detection operations were praised, and its comprehensive risk assessment processes should be "congratulated".

Where areas for improvement were noted, Gwent Police stated that "action has already been taken to address any concerns".

Areas for improvement in Gwent Police counter-corruption

The HMICFRS stated that the force should improve its vetting arrangements to ensure that:

when concerning adverse information has been identified during the vetting process, all decisions (refusals, clearances and appeals) are supported with a sufficiently detailed written rationale, including more specific reference to vetting authorised professional practice;

when granting vetting clearance to applicants with concerning adverse information, the force vetting unit creates and implements effective risk mitigation strategies, with clearly defined responsibilities and robust oversight;

the appeal process for refused vetting applications is consistent with the Vetting Code of Practice, particularly in relation to decision-making responsibilities and the involvement of HR professionals.

Head of professional standards superintendent Sam Payne said: “This inspection report is extremely helpful in assuring the public that we have a full range of measures in place to vet officers.

“We have set our clear expectations around how we expect our officers and staff to behave and the high standards the public rightly expect of us.

When colleagues fail to uphold those standards we will not hesitate to take action.”