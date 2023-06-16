Nottinghamshire Police said Valdo Calocane, 31, has been charged with three counts of murder over the deaths of students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both aged 19, and Ian Coates, 65, who were all fatally stabbed on Tuesday.

Calocane, of no fixed address, is also accused of three counts of attempted murder after a van was allegedly driven at pedestrians in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Nottinghamshire Police said.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with three counts of murder. (Image: PA)

Chief Constable Kate Meynell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These charges are a significant development and arise as a result of our thorough investigation into these horrific incidents that occurred in our city.

“Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of all those affected by these attacks, and we will continue to provide support and reassurance.”

She added: “This has been an incredibly sad time for our city and county, and we stand united with our communities as we come to terms with the effects of what has happened

A vigil was held at St Peter's church in Nottingham earlier this week following the attack. (Image: PA)

“We are keenly aware of the deep emotion being felt surrounding these tragic events and the high level of interest, not only in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire but also across the whole country.

“However, posting prejudicial information online about an active case could amount to contempt of court and, in the most serious cases, have the potential to cause the collapse of a trial.”

The defendant is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, police said.