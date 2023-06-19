In what was described by a crown court judge as a “ferocious attack”, Harris snuck round the back of a property in Risca in June last year after hammering on the front door.

The 46-year-old then the home through a back door, before conducting a brutal attack on his victim, punching and kicking him in the back, body and face.

And, as Harris finished the 15 minute horror assault and his victim got back up, the attacker suddenly turned round and went back for more, pinning his defenseless victim to the ground and punching him in the face.

Father-of-one and former soldier Harris was said to be suffering from PTSD after his time in the military and the behaviour was said to be out of character.

But still judge, Recorder B Blackmore, could not fathom why Harris committed the horrid attack.

The only reason given in court was that, on the day, Harris had fallen out with his partner over an unpaid loan.

The brutal attack happened in Risca last year (Image: Google Maps)

Father of one Harris was sent to prison for 27 months (Image: Gwent Police)

During sentencing, Recorder Blackmore described the attack in brutal detail.

“You entered where your victim was entitled to be safe," they said. "You attacked him including kicking him repeatedly to his back, body and face.

You caused injuries to him including broken ribs, fractured cheekbones and bruises all over his body.

"You pinned him down and after the first attack you got up to leave, he got up, and for whatever reason you went back and punched him to the face.

“You have a short fuse and inability to manage your temper. It was a ferocious attack, cowardly, unprovoked, came from nowhere and made your victim paranoid.”

Harris, of Gelli Park, Risca, previously pleaded guilty to burglary, with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm at Newport Crown Court on April 24.

Harris was sentenced to 27 months in prison and placed under a restraining order not to enter Springfield Road, Risca, and not to contact the victim by any means.