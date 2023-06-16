This year's list is the first birthday honours since the coronation of King Charles III - and a number of respected people from Gwent have made the cut.

Bill Upham, who runs Growing Space - a scheme based at Newport's Tredegar House helping people improve their mental health through gardening - has been awarded an MBE for services to mental health in Newport.

Kingsley Ward, founder of Monmouthshire’s famous Rockfield Studios – where legendary albums and songs were recorded, including Oasis’ What’s the Story? Morning Glory and part of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody - has also been awarded an MBE;

And former paratrooper Denzil Connick, from Blackwood - who suffered life-changing injuries in the Falklands War - has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for voluntary service to veterans of the conflict.

Clockwise from left: Kingsley Ward, Bill Upham, Denzil Connick

Mr Connick survived the bloody battle for Mount Longdon, where he saw 23 comrades die and was himself badly injured, resulting in him needing to have his leg amputated.

Another to be honoured is Ceinwen Blake.

Originally from Cwmcarn but now living in Newport, Ms Blake has been given the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for public service and says she was “shocked” to learn of the news.

“It’s mind-blowing really,” says Ceinwen.

“What other organisation would take a chance on someone my age by giving them a senior role? It doesn’t happen, and now I’ve been given this honour."

Ceinwen Blake

But her OBE is no surprise to her colleagues, who have worked with her during a career that has spanned 43 years at the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Also on the honours list is volunteer car service driver Ian Cross.

Mr Cross, who volunteers for the Welsh Ambulance Service, has been awarded a BEM for services to the Trust.

A civil servant from Pontypool, Mr Cross volunteers two days per week to take patients to their hospital appointments, including dialysis, oncology and outpatient appointments.

He is severely deaf and is usually accompanied by his hearing dog Buddy, a 10-year-old Cocker Spaniel.

Ian Cross and Buddy

He said: “I couldn’t believe it when the letter landed on my doormat.

“I saw ‘On His Majesty’s Service’ and thought: ‘Oh no, I’m in trouble.’

“I was shaking like a leaf and it gave me goose bumps to read."

Also receiving an honour is long-service Vale of Glamorgan MS Jane Hutt, who has been awarded a CBE for political and public services.

More King's birthday honours recipients in Gwent

Pippa Britton, vice chairwoman of Sport Wales and the UK anti-doping board, from Newport, who has been awarded an OBE for services to sport;

Michael Claridge, from Chepstow, is operations and customer interface team leader, defence equipment and support with the Minister of Defence, and has been awarded an OBE for services to defence;

Janet Davies, from Caldicot, has been awarded an OBE for services to healthcare in Wales;

Delyth Done, of Abergavenny, is head of Hereford College of Arts’ School of Materials and Design, and has been awarded an MBE for services to blacksmithing and heritage crafts;

Former deputy vice-chancellor of the University of South Wales Professor Helen Langton, from Chepstow - currently vice-chancellor of the University of Suffolk - has been awarded an MBE for services to education;

Richard Selby DL, from Pontypool, is managing director of Pro Steel Engineering and national chairman of the Institute of Directors, and has been awarded an MBE for services to the economy and charity in Wales;

Clockwise from left: Robb Merchant (Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk); Professor Helen Langton; Richard Selby DL; Jane Hutt